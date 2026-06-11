Gauteng Traffic Police boss Samuel Mashaba admits receiving money from informant

Samuel Mashaba, the Gauteng Traffic Police boss, has confirmed before the Madlanga commission that he received money from alleged informant Itumeleng Nku, describing the payments as financial assistance from a friend.

Mashaba made the admission during testimony before the commission, where he was questioned about his relationship with Nku and his handling of the July 2021 Aeroton drug bust.

The Gauteng Traffic Police chief told the commission that there was nothing compelling him to involve the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the operation.

He said he could have led the operation himself had he chosen to do so.

Mashaba grilled on Whatsapp texts

When the commission displayed a WhatsApp conversation allegedly exchanged between Mashaba and Nku, Mashaba said he could not recall the context of the discussion. He suggested that it may not have been him communicating with Nku in a 2019 conversation presented as evidence.

According to the messages, Nku promised to send his boys and allegedly assured Mashaba of a formidable financial future.

“I was unaware that Nku had bosses that he referred to as his boys and I knew nothing about who they were,” Mashaba told the commission.

He maintained that he could not remember the discussion and said he would not be able to provide further details unless his memory was refreshed.

Mashaba nevertheless acknowledged that Nku had given him money at some stage.

“It’s either he was boosting me or borrowing me, I don’t know. He was giving me some extra cash. I don’t recall how much he gave me,” he said.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga referred Mashaba to a message in which he sent his banking details and subsequently responded with the word ‘done’.

“What did that mean? Does that mean you were boosted, given the money?” Madlanga asked.

“If I said done, it means he did,” Mashaba responded.

Texts ‘suggest a payment network’

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi challenged Mashaba on the content of the text messages, saying they suggested he had been pressing Nku to process a payment because he needed to pay other individuals known to both men.

“Based on the texts it suggests that, but I want to say if I was doing something wrong I wouldn’t leave paper train like this. If I was doing any dodgy business with him, how do I give him my account number and something that can be traced after,” Mashaba said.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi, however, pointed out that the messages before the commission had not been sourced from Mashaba’s phone.

“The paper trail comes from Mr Nku’s device, not yours.”

In addition, commissioner Sandile Khumalo, who highlighted that Mashaba had made statements to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and SAPS following the Aeroton drug bust, consistently described Nku as an informant.

“Were you lying under oath when you said he is just a source and did not reveal that he was your friend? You did not describe him as someone who gives you money when you were desperate for cash,” asked Khumalo.

Mashaba ‘withheld crucial information from police’

Mashaba denied misleading investigators.

“Maybe it is because we were talking about the Aeroton matter. In this issue of 2021, I was being asked who he was and how I was related to him. On this one he was an informant that is why I said he was a source,” he said.

Mashaba further stated that he could not disclose, as a law enforcement official, that he had been financially assisted by Nku.

Khumalo rejected the explanation, saying the omission amounted to withholding crucial information from investigators.

“But it is a fact, you were being funded by him. You gave information that is clearly false to Ipid. That is different from saying you received this information from a friend that you have a side hustle with. You withheld material information from the police,” said Khumalo.