Gauteng’s most-wanted house robber remains in custody

One of Gauteng’s most-wanted criminals remains in police custody after he was denied bail when he appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday.

The 42-year-old suspect, who was arrested in November and positively linked to the robberies through fingerprints, is alleged to have been terrorising the residents of the northern suburbs of Johannesburg during a spree of house robberies that started over eight years ago.

According to the police, the officers received a tip-off in October and set up a sting operation that comprised SAPS Gauteng, serious and violent crime investigation unit, SAPS Johannesburg K9, SAPS Fairlands, members of the SAPS crime intelligence unit and the CAP Security.

A raid was then activated into a house robbery syndicate operating in the north of Johannesburg in which three suspects were arrested. The police also recovered a firearm and a stolen vehicle.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, senior police communications officer, said: “During the arrest, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects, which resulted in the prime suspect being critically wounded.

“The suspect was admitted to the hospital under police guard, where he provided law-enforcement officers with a false identity. Due to his injuries, the identification process was delayed.

“His fingerprints came back from forensic services revealing his true identity and confirming that he is on the police’s most-wanted suspects. He is linked to about 100 house robbery cases that were committed in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg over the past eight years.”

Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng provincial police commissioner, commended the police team that conducted the raid and arrested the suspect. He also instructed the investigating team to build a strong case to ensure a hefty jail sentence.

This story will be updated later with the name of the accused name …

