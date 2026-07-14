General Mkhwanazi’s allegations baseless – Padayachee

Senior Investigator at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Brian Padayachee, has dismissed allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, that he was appointed to his position without the necessary skills, describing the claims as void, empty and baseless.

Padayachee made the remarks while testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday.

His appearance came after IDAC head Andrea Johnson was unable to testify due to illness.

Diploma, courses completed

Addressing the commission, Padayachee said he wanted to respond directly to the allegations made against him by Mkhwanazi.

“In so far as General Mkhwanazi suggested that I am not qualified for my job, I have attached a copy of the certificate for a detective course that I successfully completed in 1998. For the sake of completeness, I have also attached a copy of the allocation of points awarded to me during the detective course.”

Padayachee told the commission that his qualifications extend beyond his detective training, saying he had completed specialised investigative courses presented in the United States and France.

“The courses I attended included fraud, money laundering, financial investigations, crime intelligence and specialised investigations. I have attached copies of those certificates. I have a diploma in Police Administration, which was awarded to me in 1992, and it is graded at NQF Level 6.”

Rejecting Mkhwanazi’s allegations, Padayachee said the allegations are empty.

“The allegations are void, empty and baseless.”

‘The Khan I know is not the Khan I see now’

During his testimony, Padayachee also spoke about his relationship with Major General Feroz Khan, saying the officer appearing before the commission is not the person he remembered working with during his time in Crime Intelligence.

“The General Khan that I know, and that I worked with during my time at Crime Intelligence, is not the General Khan that I see now appearing before the commission. I had my reservations about senior officers while I was there, but not to the extent that is being seen now.”

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked Padayachee to elaborate on those reservations.

In response, Padayachee said one incident that stood out was Khan’s rapid promotion through the ranks.

“When General Khan came in, he was a colonel, and the next thing he was a general. There were whispers in the passages about that. It spread very quickly, and people were asking how that happened. I had my reservations about how it happened.”

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