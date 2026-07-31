Ghana’s government backs five-year presidential term, lowers minimum age to 35

Ghana’s government has accepted a recommendation to extend the presidential term from four to five years, the West African country’s justice minister said on Thursday.

President John Dramani Mahama set up a committee last year that reviewed the 1992 constitution and made recommendations, some of which were accepted by the government.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Dominic Ayine said the term of Parliament will also be extended to match the new presidential term.

The presidential term extension was designed to give administrations more time to govern, the government said.

Changes to presidential candidacy and elections

“The early months of every administration are consumed by transition matters, and the final year is largely consumed by elections,” Ayine said.

The government accepted in principle the committee’s proposal to lower the minimum age for presidential candidates, currently 40, but modified the recommended threshold to 35 years rather than the 30 proposed by the committee.

The government also accepted that presidential elections will be held in the first week of November to ensure an adequate gap between polls and the January 7 inauguration.

Upcoming amendment bills and referendum

Another committee will be established to draft two amendment bills expected to be ready by October 2026.

The bill covering term limits will have to go through a number of steps before going to a national referendum in 2027.

For the referendum to pass, at least 40% of registered voters must turn out, with at least 75% voting in favour.