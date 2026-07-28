Ghosted: Dylan Perumal not answering his phone, Andrea Johnson tells commission

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson repeatedly pointed to chief investigator Dylan Perumal on Tuesday as the person who could explain why the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) found its way into an Idac investigation, telling the Madlanga Commission she simply could not remember how she approved the disputed instruction.

The search for an explanation turned into an extraordinary exchange after commissioners confronted Johnson with a Section 28 summons bearing her signature.

The document authorised investigators to obtain the promotion records of commanders and members of the PKTT, despite Johnson insisting throughout her testimony that the elite KwaZulu-Natal police unit was never itself under investigation.

Johnson did not dispute signing the summons.

Instead, she told the commission it was the first time she had noticed the disputed paragraph and used the tea adjournment to telephone former Idac colleagues in an attempt to establish how it found its way into the document.

When proceedings resumed, Johnson said Col Brian Padayachee had answered her call but said he did not place paragraph six in the summons.

Perumal ‘is not answering his phone’

She said Padayachee told her the summons had been prepared by chief investigator Dylan Perumal.

“When I spoke to both the project manager and Mr Padayachee, they both confirmed that we are not investigating a matter against the PKTT, exactly as I recalled it,” Johnson said.

“In terms of the summons, I indicated that the information I would have got from there, I would either have obtained from Mr Padayachee, Mr Perumal, or both.”

“I called Mr Padayachee and Mr Padayachee indicated that I didn’t get that information from him, and more particularly paragraph six, and he indicated that this subpoena was prepared by Mr Perumal.”

“I did try to call Mr Perumal, it is on my call log, but he is not answering his phone.”

‘A hidden hand’ directing parts of Idac’s investigation

Commissioner Adv Sandile Khumalo said the mystery suggested there may have been “a hidden hand” directing parts of Idac’s investigation.

“The question is who and what is that hidden hand?” Khumalo asked.

“This is not Mr Adams’ complaint. Not just item six. Where do all these things come from? Who was driving this because it’s clearly not Mr Adams? This is now something altogether.”

Johnson agreed there had to be an explanation.

“I’m unfortunately unable to answer because I’m not aware of a political motive, but I cannot shy away from ‘there might have been a hidden hand’ in how this played out, and what was given to me, and how it was given to me,” she said.

“There must be an explanation.”

‘I need context to what was discussed between Mr Perumal and I’

Evidence leader Adv Mahlape Sello reminded Johnson that she remained accountable for every document she signed.

“What were you trying to achieve by investigating the PKTT?” he asked.

Johnson insisted Perumal was the only person who could properly explain the disputed paragraph.

“I need context to what was discussed between Mr Perumal and I. In the absence thereof, I have no explanation for you,” she said.

Sello then posed a hypothetical question.

“What happens if Mr Perumal comes here and also says he has no recollection? Where do we land?”

Johnson’s answer drew laughter inside the hearing room.

“He compiled this… I don’t see how he is going to be able to indicate he has no idea,” she replied.

“But if we both don’t have an idea, I think then commissioners are gonna have to make a referral for some kind of treatment at a facility.”

Despite the light-hearted remark, the commission made it clear it was not prepared to accept that no one could explain why the PKTT featured in a summons approved by Johnson herself, signalling that the unanswered question remains central to its inquiry into Idac’s investigation of senior Crime Intelligence officials.

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