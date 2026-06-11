‘GNU failure fueling immigration crisis:’ says ILF chair Mbatha

The government of national unity (GNU), led by the ANC with the DA, PA, IFP, GOOD Party, PAC, FF Plus, UDM, Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah as coalition partners, has been accused by the Izwi Labantu Forum (ILF), a civic rights movement, for putting the country at dangerous crossroads over the immigration crisis.

ILF has stated that the GNU, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has failed the nation despite possessing some of the most progressive policies on paper, citing that enforcement remains weak, allowing illegal immigration to overwhelm the country’s policy systems and strain the social fabric of our country.

Norma Mbatha, the ILF chairperson, said on Thursday that GNU bears collective responsibility for the leadership vacuum that has exposed the country’s weaknesses in dealing with socioeconomic crises and immigration that has seen dozens of protests taking place across South Africa through March and March and Operation Dudula movements.

Mbatha said that the failure to deal with the situation of dealing with the immigration crisis was not squarely an ANC problem but the GNU in its entirety. She accused all the coalition parties of folding arms and watching serious challenges escalating without decisive action.

‘Deep frustration among ordinary South Africans’

“The recent marches across the country reflect deep frustration among ordinary South Africans. While some may exploit vulnerable communities as pawns, the underlying grievances are real and cannot be dismissed. No well-governed nation allows its citizens to be exploited in their own land. Yet today, many South Africans feel suffocated. Residential complexes and properties, particularly under sectional titles, are increasingly controlled by non-South Africans who evict locals at will and control their well-being in these sectional titles.

“Foreign operators enjoy financial advantages, trading currencies and accessing global opportunities that many South Africans, confined to their provinces, have never experienced. This is not only a governance failure but a profound humanitarian one. Officials across all spheres of government have shown resistance to the legitimate cries of our people. Some have even been guilty of rhetoric that incites division and violence. Government entities and bodies that ordinary citizens can report to are captured by the same officials, their relatives, and aligned individuals appointed to strategic positions to protect them,” said Mbatha.

‘Government officials evade accountability’

The ILF also said that should any civil organisations or individuals escalate matters, government officials, including ministers, remain protected and able to evade accountability.

“Instead of serving citizens, too many prioritise political alignments over the national interest. Their hearts appear hardened to the suffering on the ground while they extend every courtesy to external interests. The influx of immigrants, from across the African continent and beyond, has pushed South Africa to its limits. Black and white migrants alike have arrived seeking better lives or fleeing hardships at home. South Africans, however, are left bearing the brunt of competition for scarce jobs, housing, and services,” said Mbatha.

African foreign nationals ‘are victims too’

However, she also said that fellow Africans are not the root cause, pointing out that they too are often victims of poor governance in their own countries.

“Directing hatred towards them misplaces our energy and risks fracturing African solidarity. Izwi Labantu Forum unequivocally condemns violence and xenophobic attacks against fellow African brothers and sisters. We urge South Africans to redirect this righteous anger where it belongs, towards those in power. The marches must evolve. Instead of targeting immigrant communities, they should converge on government offices, the homes of decision-makers, and centres of authority.

‘Those in power thrive in chaos’

Let us see how quickly policies are enforced and accountability is delivered when pressure is applied directly to the source. It is time for our women to rise and play their rightful role. Women need to stop fighting for relevance and instead take their place at the centre, shadowing and guiding misguided men. We as women are the strength of our continent. Men have stopped fearing us because we have become too consumed with our own securities, securing our pockets rather than securing the future of our continent. South Africa has the potential to play a liberating role for Africans across the continent. Yet those in power thrive in chaos, exploiting divisions while evading punishment,” said Mbatha.

The ILF also said that the suffering in the country falls on ordinary people, including South Africans and migrants alike.

“It is time for bolder thinking. Perhaps the ultimate solution lies in continental renewal, Africans returning to strengthen their home nations, uniting to fight shared challenges rather than competing in one overburdened destination. In the immediate term, we call on protest leaders to re-channel resources and momentum. Target the policymakers and diplomats who enter and exit our borders freely, while ordinary Africans face repercussions when travelling the continent.

“The GNU must act, enforce immigration laws firmly and humanely, protect citizens without exception, and address the root causes of desperation or be removed from power. Failure to do so will only deepen the crisis. Izwi Labantu Forum stands with the people. Our voices will not be silenced. The energy on the streets must now become focused, strategic pressure for real change,” she said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content