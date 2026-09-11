Godongwana fires GPAA CEO Kedibone Madiehe over procurement irregularities

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has dismissed Kedibone Madiehe as CEO of the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA), bringing an end to a controversy that began with questions surrounding a disputed R1-billion office lease and widened into multiple investigations into procurement practices at the agency. The dismissal, according to a statement released by the National Treasury on Friday, took effect on September 2026 after a disciplinary hearing found Madiehe guilty of misconduct linked to procurement processes at the GPAA. The ministry of finance said the disciplinary process stemmed from several forensic investigations initiated by the National Treasury following allegations, whistleblower reports and media revelations concerning the procurement of the agency’s new head office accommodation, a security services contract and corporate uniform contracts. READ: State pensions administration agency boss suspended over controversial R1bn lease The scandal first hogged headlines after concerns emerged over the GPAA’s controversial lease agreement for offices at the Brooklyn Bridge Office building. The nearly R1-billion contract became the focus of scrutiny when questions were raised about the ownership of the property and whether the procurement process complied with applicable regulations. Madiehe defended the transaction Madiehe had strongly defended the transaction, insisting that the agency had followed all required governance and supply chain processes and that supporting documentation, including a sale agreement, had been submitted during the tender process. She also maintained that securing new office accommodation was urgent because the GPAA’s existing headquarters had been declared unsuitable for occupation due to infrastructure and compliance concerns. However, Treasury’s investigations expanded beyond the office lease. The ministry said the forensic probes uncovered serious procurement irregularities and acts of misconduct that resulted in formal disciplinary charges being instituted against Madiehe in her capacity as accounting officer of the GPAA. A disciplinary hearing chaired by a retired High Court judge commenced on February 2 2026 and concluded with a guilty finding on August 24 2026. Treasury said the hearing found that Madiehe had breached the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), violated the GPAA’s supply chain management and delegation prescripts, breached fiduciary and contractual duties, shown gross dereliction of duty and exposed the agency to financial and legal risk.

Following the guilty verdict, the chairperson imposed a sanction of dismissal on September 7, which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana subsequently implemented. Transgressions needed strong response In announcing the decision, Godongwana said the seriousness of the transgressions and the findings of the investigations warranted a strong response. “A decision of this nature, and the sanction that accompanies it, is never taken lightly. However, the evidence from the investigation and the seriousness of the transgressions required a proportionate sanction. Trust is earned through accountability.” The ministry confirmed that Job Stadi Mngomezulu, Deputy Director-General for Corporate Services at the GPAA, will continue serving as acting CEO while recruitment processes are undertaken to appoint a permanent replacement. Treasury has instructed the acting leadership to prioritise governance reforms and implement measures aimed at restoring confidence in the agency’s operations. READ: Treasury sets disciplinary hearing against GPAA CEO Kedibone Madiehe

Madiehe was placed on suspension last August when the controversy erupted after property developer Attacq publicly claimed ownership of the Brooklyn Bridge Office building and stated that it had no intention of selling or leasing the property.