Government tells company to cancel supply of buses to EFF

The Transnat Coach Lines, a bus company that was hired to ferry EFF supporters in Newcastle on Monday, will reimburse the party after it failed to honour its commitment.

The company made a U-turn on its commitment to transport EFF members to planned national shutdown protests after it was reminded by government of their deal.

In a statement on Sunday, the management said the company was instructed that it would have to provide service because Monday was a normal working day.

Reads the statement: “We have received the instruction from Minmec [national minister of transport] that as subsidised bus operators, we are required to provide services tomorrow [Monday] since it is a normal working day.

“This is in accordance with our contractual obligations and requirements. The department does not expect any bus operator to be hiring vehicles that are contracted to government.”

The company said it was also informed that in the event of failure to adhere to the instruction, its relationship with government will be jeopardised and might result in the buses being impounded and the contract not extended or cancelled.

“It is regrettable based on the instruction that we will be unable to assist with your requirements as it will be in breach of our contract,” it said.

