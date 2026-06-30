Government vows crackdown on illegal migration, corruption and human trafficking after nationwide protests

The government has thanked South Africans who participated peacefully in Tuesday’s migration-related demonstrations, while warning that those who engaged in criminal activity during the marches will face the full force of the law.

Briefing the media following the nationwide protests, minister of justice and constitutional development and chair of the Inter-ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration, Mmamoloko Kubayi, commended citizens, community leaders, organisers, civil society organisations, religious leaders and law enforcement agencies for ensuring the demonstrations remained largely peaceful.

Looters to face music

Kubayi stated that police would identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible for isolated incidents of looting and attempted looting.

“Those who chose to exploit the marches to commit criminal acts will face the full might of the law. Police will continue to identify, arrest, and prosecute all those responsible for criminal conduct during the activities,” she said.

Kubayi acknowledged that many South Africans have genuine concerns over unemployment, irregular migration, service delivery, border management and public safety, saying these issues must be addressed through lawful and democratic processes.

She also welcomed the fact that most protesters rejected violence, vigilantism, intimidation, provocation, and property destruction.

“Such actions have no place in a constitutional democracy and undermine the goal of safety and economic prosperity that communities seek to achieve,” she said.

Migration management plan

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s five-point migration management plan, Kubayi said authorities would continue strengthening immigration and labour law enforcement, securing borders, improving migration systems, closing legislative gaps and working with other African countries to manage migration.

She revealed that enforcement operations have resulted in 4,286 foreign nationals being repatriated, while a further 419 have been deported recently.

Kubayi said government would also intensify efforts to combat “corruption, human trafficking, labour exploitation and all forms of illegality associated with irregular migration”, while ensuring all enforcement actions comply with the Constitution and the law.

She urged South Africans to reject xenophobia and misinformation.

“We call upon all South Africans to remain calm, reject misinformation and xenophobia, and continue working with government and law enforcement agencies to build safe, stable, cohesive communities.”

Kubayi said government would continue managing migration “in a manner that protects our national interests, promotes the rule of law, and advances the values upon which our democracy has been founded.”

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