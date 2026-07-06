Govt extends condolences after Malawian national dies during repatriation operation

The South African government has expressed its condolences to the family of a Malawian national who died while being repatriated to Malawi as part of an ongoing migration operation.

In a statement issued on Monday, the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on migration said the passenger was travelling on a Malawi-bound bus that had departed from a repatriation processing centre when the incident occurred.

According to preliminary reports, the passenger died about 10km from the processing centre, prompting the driver to turn the vehicle around and return to the facility.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) was immediately called to the scene to conduct the necessary investigations and forensic procedures in line with protocols governing sudden and unexplained deaths.

Heartfelt condolences

Deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi said the government was deeply saddened by the incident and conveyed its sympathy to those affected.

“On behalf of Government and the people of South Africa, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, loved ones, fellow travellers and the Government and people of the Republic of Malawi during this difficult time,” Baloyi said.

The government said all procedures were conducted with professionalism, dignity and respect for the deceased. Following the completion of the police and forensic processes, the bus was formally released by SAPS and departed at midnight, allowing the remaining passengers to continue their journey home.

Baloyi said authorities would communicate the circumstances surrounding the death to Malawi through the appropriate diplomatic channels and would provide any support required to assist the deceased’s family.

“Government wishes to reassure the family of the deceased, the Malawian authorities and the public that all necessary processes were undertaken with the utmost professionalism, dignity and respect for the deceased,” he said.

The government reiterated its condolences to the family of the deceased and to the people and government of Malawi.

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