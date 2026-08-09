Growing late-stage cancer diagnosis has become a crisis

In South Africa, more women are receiving late-stage breast cancer diagnoses. However, despite breast cancer being the most prevalent cancer in South Africa that affects women of all races, black women are disproportionately affected by advanced- stage diagnoses.

Research shows that early detection enables successful treatment and a higher patient survival rate. Although South Africa has a lower incidence of breast cancer compared to wealthier nations, it worryingly has a higher death rate.

Dr Renata Maharaj, the head of medical affairs at Novartis South Africa, says Women’s Month should be used to sharpen focus on the structural barriers that stop thousands of women from receiving care early enough for treatment to be most effective.

She says the country must confront the deeper inequalities that prevent thousands of women from accessing timely screening, diagnosis and treatment. “Breast health is not just a healthcare issue; it is an equity issue. Every South African woman has the right to access the care she needs to protect her health and wellbeing.

“For Women’s Month, we must recognise that awareness alone is not enough. Women also need timely access to screening, diagnosis and treatment because early detection can only save lives when healthcare services are accessible, responsive and equitable.”

Another obstacle to early detection and treatment was the inequality in healthcare provision. Many women relied on a strained public health system defined by resource shortages, referral delays and limited specialist services that could slow diagnosis and treatment.

Misinformation added another risk. Maharaj said a dangerous misconception persisted that breast cancer mainly affected older women or those with a family history of the disease.

“While age and family history can increase risk, breast cancer can affect younger women too. The absence of a known family history does not mean a woman is not at risk,” she said.

The Cancer Association of South Africa has also noted that many women under 40 were diagnosed with breast cancer, reinforcing calls for women of all ages to become familiar with their bodies and seek medical advice when they noticed changes.

Maharaj encouraged women to follow a healthy lifestyle, document any breast changes, request referrals when symptoms persisted and attend follow-up appointments, adding that community initiatives such as PinkDrive were helping to bring screening and diagnostic services closer to underserved communities.

“Breast cancer is not a death sentence. Silence and shame cost lives and early detection is one of the most powerful tools available to women and communities … Do not ignore your body, do not let fear or stigma silence you and do not wait until symptoms become severe before asking for help.”

A National Research Foundation-backed study has called for a multipronged response to the crisis, including stronger screening programmes in underserved communities and faster access to treatment.

For Maharaj, the message is clear: awareness must be matched by a health system capable of delivering early care to every woman who needs it.

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