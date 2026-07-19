Happy Simelane opens up about toll Viljoen saga has taken on her

Entrepreneur and reality television star Happy Simelane has described the treatment she received from the controversial media personality, suspected shoplifter and fraudster Mel Viljoen and her husband, disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen, as “harrowing”.
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- Entrepreneur and reality TV star Happy Simelane accuses Mel and Peet Viljoen of conducting a "harrowing" defamation campaign against her, threatening a R1-million lawsuit for false, damaging claims.
- Simelane disputes Viljoen’s allegations linking her to scams, fraud, and criminal associates, insisting her success with Longrich is legitimate and built through hard work.
- The feud follows a 2021 Tammy Taylor franchise dispute where Simelane claims to have been misled, with Viljoen involved in multiple legal controversies including fraud charges and a recent deportation from the US for theft.
- Simelane says the public fight has taken a heavy financial, emotional, and reputational toll on her and her children, motivating her to protect her brand and legacy.
- Beyond TV fame, Simelane is a business leader, motivational speaker, and author, continuing to fight legally to recover her lost money and defend her name.