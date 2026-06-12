Hawks arrest Free State cop for illegal firearms possession

A Maluti-a-Phofung municipal law enforcement officer tasked with protecting a senior official has been arrested after being found with illegal firearms and ammunition.

The 51-year-old cop is set to appear in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court on Friday following his arrest for alleged illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The officer, who serves as a close protector to the municipal manager, was nabbed on Thursday after members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Bethlehem acted on intelligence that he was unlawfully in possession of firearms.

Working alongside the Tactical Response Team (TRT), officers tracked the suspect to the Phuthaditjhaba New Hall, where the municipal manager was scheduled to address a meeting. During a search, police discovered a firearm and ammunition in his possession, triggering his immediate arrest.

The operation was later extended to the suspect’s residence, where investigators uncovered an additional firearm, magazines and more ammunition.

Further investigations by the Hawks revealed that the suspect had previously been declared unfit to possess a firearm by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in July 2021. Authorities also established that he did not have the required competency certificate to own or handle firearms.

He now faces charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

Free State Hawks provincial head, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba, commended the operational teams for their swift and coordinated response in apprehending the suspect. The case is expected to continue in court as investigations unfold.

Read more:

Dozen SANDF forces accused of killing Hawks boss ask for R5K bail each

Traffic chief identified himself as Hawks cop at major drug bust scene

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content