Hawks probe second Woolworths explosion

The Hawks have launched a probe following a second explosion at a Woolworths store, this time in Bloemfontein.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Serious Organised Crime unit in Bloemfontein is investigating an alleged explosion at a retail store in Preller Square, adding to a growing number of similar incidents.
According to initial reports, the incident occurred at around 3am on Friday, May 29. The store manager was alerted after receiving a call from a security company informing him of an explosion inside the premises.
Law enforcement authorities responded to the scene, with members of the police explosives unit and other relevant stakeholders deployed to assess the situation and secure the area.
Details surrounding the cause of the explosion remain unclear at this stage, and no further information has been released regarding possible injuries or the extent of the damage.
The scene remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.
Woolies Menlyn Mall blast
The probe comes after the Tshwane police launched an investigation following an explosion at a Woolworths store in Menlyn Mall in the early hours of Thursday, May 28.
According to preliminary information, the incident occurred at approximately 1am when an explosive device detonated inside the store. The store manager was alerted via a telephone call from staff members on site, who reported the blast shortly after it happened.
Emergency response teams were immediately activated and arrived swiftly at the scene, which was subsequently cordoned off.
Police said the explosion is believed to have been caused by an unknown device placed on one of the store’s shelves. At the time of the incident, five packers were on duty inside the store. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Damage from the blast was limited to food items and shelving within the store, with no structural damage or further threats detected at this stage.
A case relating to the contravention of the Explosives Act (Act 26 of 1956), specifically Section 27(1)(c), has been registered.
Police have not yet made any arrests, and investigations are continuing.
- The Hawks have opened an investigation following a second explosion at a Woolworths store in Bloemfontein, adding to similar recent incidents.
- The Bloemfontein explosion occurred around 3 am on May 29 at a Preller Square retail store, with authorities deploying explosives experts to assess the scene.
- Details about the cause, injuries, and damage from the Bloemfontein explosion remain unclear as the investigation continues.
- The probe follows an earlier explosion at a Woolworths store in Menlyn Mall, Tshwane, on May 28, where an explosive device detonated on a store shelf without causing injuries.
- Both incidents are being investigated under the Explosives Act, with no arrests made yet as police continue their inquiries.
Law enforcement authorities responded to the scene, with members of the police explosives unit and other relevant stakeholders deployed to assess the situation and secure the area.
Details surrounding the cause of the explosion remain unclear at this stage, and no further information has been released regarding possible injuries or the extent of the damage.
Emergency response teams were immediately activated and arrived swiftly at the scene, which was subsequently cordoned off.
Police said the explosion is believed to have been caused by an unknown device placed on one of the store’s shelves. At the time of the incident, five packers were on duty inside the store. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Damage from the blast was limited to food items and shelving within the store, with no structural damage or further threats detected at this stage.
A case relating to the contravention of the Explosives Act (Act 26 of 1956), specifically Section 27(1)(c), has been registered.
Police have not yet made any arrests, and investigations are continuing.