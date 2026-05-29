Hawks probe second Woolworths explosion

The Hawks have launched a probe following a second explosion at a Woolworths store, this time in Bloemfontein.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Serious Organised Crime unit in Bloemfontein is investigating an alleged explosion at a retail store in Preller Square, adding to a growing number of similar incidents.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at around 3am on Friday, May 29. The store manager was alerted after receiving a call from a security company informing him of an explosion inside the premises.

Law enforcement authorities responded to the scene, with members of the police explosives unit and other relevant stakeholders deployed to assess the situation and secure the area.

Details surrounding the cause of the explosion remain unclear at this stage, and no further information has been released regarding possible injuries or the extent of the damage.

The scene remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Woolies Menlyn Mall blast

The probe comes after the Tshwane police launched an investigation following an explosion at a Woolworths store in Menlyn Mall in the early hours of Thursday, May 28.