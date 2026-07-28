‘He coughed blood’: Court hears about arrest of ‘hitman’ linked to Cat Matlala

The trial within a trial resumed on Tuesday, with state prosecutor Elize le Roux continuing the evidence-in-chief of Cpt Phimi Alfred Sekgobela, a member of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) who was involved in the arrest of the murder accused Musa Kekana.

Sekgobela told the court that he enlisted the assistance of private security investigator Christian Sheppard during the operation because he regarded him as a trusted source. According to the captain, Sheppard helped track the suspects and a vehicle linked to the murder of Armand Swart.

Describing the arrest, Sekgobela said Kekana was handcuffed before officers searched a Mercedes-Benz Viano. He testified that he asked Kekana for permission to search the vehicle and instructed another TRT member to wear gloves to avoid contaminating any potential evidence.

“I informed him (Kekana) that he must watch while the vehicle was being searched,” Sekgobela told the court.

Cops take Kekana to nearby residence

After completing the search, officers proceeded to a nearby residence with Kekana.

Le Roux asked Sekgobela how far the house was from the Viano’s parking spot, and Sekgobela said it was close by.

“It’s not far. We had to go around the street to get to the house,” he said.

Questioned about whether he knew the address beforehand, Sekgobela said he was familiar with the area because it was frequently the site of police operations.

“It is an area where we mostly recover stolen vehicles and weapons,” he testified.

Upon arriving at the property, Sekgobela said he requested Kekana’s permission to enter the premises.

“He agreed and said the keys were in his left pocket. He took the keys out and opened the gate with the remote,” Sekgobela said.

Kekana coughs repeatedly

The court also heard evidence about a medical incident that occurred while police were at the residence.

Sekgobela testified that Kekana began coughing repeatedly, prompting officers to ask whether he was taking any medication. He said police gave him a towel that they found inside the house after Kekana explained that he had been discharged from hospital and was on medication.

The situation escalated when Sekgobela noticed blood on Kekana’s shirt.

“I noticed that when he was coughing he kept pulling up his jersey, and I saw bloodstains on his shirt. I informed him I would call an ambulance, and it arrived,” he said.

Although he could not recall the exact time, Sekgobela estimated that emergency medical services arrived within about 30 minutes.

He testified that paramedics treated Kekana inside the ambulance and fitted him with an oxygen mask.

‘When I see someone coughing up blood, I get worried’

Asked to describe the nature of Kekana’s cough, Sekgobela said he could not identify it as a tuberculosis-related cough but said the presence of blood was alarming.

“I can’t say it was one of those TB coughs. It was smooth, but it was shocking to see bloodstains on his shirt. When I see someone coughing up blood, I get worried,” he told the court.

According to Sekgobela, Kekana appeared to have recovered after receiving treatment from paramedics.

“He looked fine,” the captain testified.

The trial within a trial continues as the court considers the circumstances surrounding Kekana’s arrest and the admissibility of evidence obtained during the police operation.

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