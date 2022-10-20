High court installs Prince Morwamohube as acting king of Bapedi

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo has ruled that Regent Queen Mother, Manyaku Maria Thulare, cannot inherit the throne left by her deceased son, King Victor Thulare III.

Manyaku was dealt a devastating blow when Judge President Ephraim Makgoba ordered her to step down, declaring that her stepson, Prince Morwamohube Ernest Thulare, is the rightful regent to sit on the throne left vacant by his brother.

Manyaku had been on the throne since the death of the king in January 2021 due to a Covid-19-related illness.

The judgment comes after months of conflict in the Bapedi royal house, which escalated to the courts of law.

Makgoba’s judgment turned the tables around when he said he is of the view that Prince Morwamohube’s identification as the acting king and seed raiser follows the custom and the long-established tradition of the Bapedi nation.

“In terms of the family genealogy, Morwamohube is placed second in rank to the late King Victor Thulare III, as he is the eldest surviving son of the late King Rhyne Sekhukhune III,” said Makgoba in his judgment.

“The primary objective of Morwamohube’s appointment as a seed raiser is to revive the house of the late King Victor Thulare III. This process will naturally be followed by the marriage of the candle wife by the community in accordance with the custom and customary laws of the Bapedi nation.

“The candle wife thus bears an heir to the throne in the kingship of his brother, the late Victor Thulare III.”

The judgment further states that a meeting held on February 28 2021, where the royal family decided to appoint Prince Morwamohube as the acting king, was legitimate.

Manyaku was ordered to pay costs of the application.

