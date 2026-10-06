High-stakes drug bust uncovers multimillion-rand Mandrax operation

In a major blow to organised crime syndicates, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has shut down a massive, multimillion-rand Mandrax manufacturing facility nestled in the quiet plotlands near the Hartbeespoort Dam area.

The high-stakes tactical raid, which took place on Tuesday, uncovered a sophisticated clandestine network capable of flooding South African streets with illicit narcotics.

High-ranking police presence on scene

The operation highlights the severity of the threat, drawing the direct intervention of top provincial law enforcement. North West provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Arthur Adams is currently on the active crime scene personally overseeing the forensic harvesting of evidence and containment of the facility.

National Police Spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the operational breakthrough, stating that SAPS units breached the smallholding and discovered what is undeniably a large-scale plant intended for the illicit synthesis of Mandrax.