‘Home away from home has now become a place of anxiety’

Fear and apprehension have gripped the hallways of independent broadcaster eNCA after its parent company, eMedia Holdings, announced retrenchments as it restructures news and technical operations. One-hundred and seventy-one newsroom employees stand to lose their jobs in the proposed restructuring.

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