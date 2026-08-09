‘Home away from home has now become a place of anxiety’

Fear and apprehension have gripped the hallways of independent broadcaster eNCA after its parent company, eMedia Holdings, announced retrenchments as it restructures news and technical operations. One-hundred and seventy-one newsroom employees stand to lose their jobs in the proposed restructuring.
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- eMedia Holdings announced retrenchments affecting 171 newsroom employees as it restructures its news and technical operations.
- The restructuring aims to create a multiplatform newsroom with employees working across TV, digital, and emerging platforms.
- e-Media Holdings reported a 6.1% decline in advertising revenue to R2.2-billion and a 2% reduction in profit after tax to R299.4-million in its 2026 results.
- Despite financial declines, executives received large pay packages, including CEO Khalik Sheriff's R19-million compensation with a R10-million bonus.
- The company plans a consultation period ending November 30, with possible retrenchments starting December 1, and offers severance packages and preferential re-employment for six months.