United Democratic Movement (UDM) deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa gave up his seat in the National Assembly in pursuit of the Buffalo City mayoral chain, only for his ambitions to be thwarted amid last-minute coalition negotiations and an apparent failure to consolidate opposition parties behind his candidacy.

Kwankwa, who was sworn in as a councillor during the metro’s inaugural council sitting on Tuesday, lost out to incumbent mayor Princess Faku after the African National Congress (ANC) managed to muster sufficient support from other political parties to retain control of the municipality.

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Sources told Sunday World that Faku was working around the clock to make sure that she seals the coalition deal and made a better offer to smaller political parties.

That saw the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a party which had initially agreed to working with the Democratic Alliance (DA), changing its gears.

Said the source:

“The thing is, the UDM thought that ANC would just sit back and accept the situation but we were quietly meeting with political parties. I think Nqaba thought everything would go his way but was surprised at the last minute.”

It has since emerged that the UDM was still canvassing for support while the council sitting was underway, approaching parties that had not been involved in its coalition negotiations.

‘I couldn’t get clarity’

ActionSA’s Athol Trollip told Sunday World that he had approached Kwankwa shortly after the announcement of the November 4 local government election results to explore the possibility of establishing an alternative government in Buffalo City.

However, the two concluded at the time that they could not secure the numbers required to dislodge the ANC, which had garnered 42% of the vote despite losing its outright majority.

READ: UDM exits the Progressive Caucus, joins the GNU

Trollip said he was attending the inaugural council sitting in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday when UDM representatives approached him to solicit ActionSA’s support for Kwankwa.

“I raised the following concerns: do they have the numbers, who are the parties supporting, is there a framework agreement, who is nominating who and who will be standing for the other positions and I couldn’t get clarity,” Trollip said.

He said ActionSA’s councillors in Buffalo City had neither been approached nor invited to participate in coalition negotiations ahead of the sitting.

“I didn’t believe this would succeed and I would not be party to such cat-in-a-sack negotiations (ikati esengxoweni).”

Faku ultimately secured 52 votes against Kwankwa’s 47, with the ANC also retaining the speakership and deputy mayoralty.

Trollip believes that some of the parties that had committed to supporting the UDM-led initiative reneged on their undertakings and threw their weight behind the ANC.

“These are the people responsible for the failure of this initiative, not us, as we only have two seats. I have all the WhatsApp messages to back this up,” he said.

UDM defends Kwankwa’s withdrawal from Parliament

However, the UDM has defended its decision to withdraw its second-in-command from Parliament, insisting that his deployment to Buffalo City was not solely motivated by the prospect of securing the mayoralty.

UDM national chairperson Yongama Zigebe told Sunday World that the party’s decision to deploy Kwankwa to local government transcended the outcome of a single council sitting.

“His deployment should not be reduced to the pursuit of a mayoral position. The UDM has a responsibility to strengthen its representation in local government and deploy experienced leadership where it believes it can make a meaningful contribution,” Zigebe said.

He revealed that the UDM had worked with the South African Communist Party (SACP), African Transformation Movement (ATM), African Independent Congress (AIC) and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), with the assistance of the DA and Freedom Front Plus, in its bid to secure the municipality’s four senior political positions.

Zigebe maintained that the parties had shared a common vision for the governance of Buffalo City and thanked those who had honoured their commitments.

However, he refused to concede that the UDM’s political initiative had failed, indicating that the party would continue engaging other political formations.

“An inaugural council sitting determines who occupies certain positions at a particular point in time; it does not necessarily determine the political trajectory of a municipality for the next five years,” he said.

READ: Prince Ndamase dumps ANC for UDM as Holomisa bolsters election offensive

SACP distances itself from DA

The outcome of the council sitting also exposed ideological differences among opposition parties, with the SACP distancing itself from suggestions that it had voted alongside the DA.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the communist party denied having engaged the DA, either formally or informally, while taking a swipe at parties that had entered into coalition agreements with the DA and FF Plus.

It also made it clear that its refusal to work with the two parties did not translate into unconditional support for ANC candidates.

“In the same vein, as the SACP, we will not acquiesce to candidates tainted by years of corruption, regardless of which party forwards them for election,” the party said.

With the ANC having retained Buffalo City, attention has shifted to Nelson Mandela Bay, where the UDM is also involved in coalition negotiations.

Zigebe would not be drawn on whether the developments in Buffalo City would influence the party’s choice of coalition partners in Nelson Mandela Bay, saying each municipality would be dealt with on its own political merits.

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