IDAC breaks silence on warrants of arrest against police top brass

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has pushed back against what it describes as “untrue and speculative” reports circulating in both mainstream and social media regarding imminent arrests within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

In a statement issued on Thursday, IDAC clarified that warrants of arrest have been issued against only two officers — Lt-General Dumisani Khumalo and Major General Nosipho Madondo — and no other members of SAPS.

According to NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, both officers had initially been contacted by investigators and asked to present themselves at the Brooklyn police station on June 18.

However, the situation shifted after IDAC was informed that the officers were part of a Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster team tasked with preparing for a national security operation linked to immigration issues, scheduled to take place on June 30.

“In the interest of ensuring synergy and efficiency in the work of that team, IDAC thus decided to suspend the execution of the warrants of arrest until the assignment of the two officers is complete,” said Kganyago.

The two officers were subsequently notified that they no longer needed to present themselves to authorities at that stage.

He emphasised that any claims suggesting that additional SAPS members are facing arrest are false and should be disregarded.

“Any unrelated information circulated about the arrest of other officers apart from the two is false and should be treated as such,” said Kganyago,

The development comes amid heightened public attention around law enforcement operations and migration-related tensions, with authorities seeking to balance accountability processes with ongoing national security responsibilities.

IDAC reiterated its commitment to tackling corruption while ensuring that its work does not undermine critical state operations.

Further updates on the matter are expected once the current security assignment involving the officers has been concluded.

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