IDAC re-enrolls Gupta-linked Nulane corruption case after years of court wrangling

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) has formally revived the controversial Nulane corruption case, dragging one of the earliest Gupta-linked state capture matters back into the courtroom nearly four years after it spectacularly collapsed.

The matter was re-enrolled at the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on Thursday following a legal comeback secured by the state at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which overturned an earlier acquittal that had embarrassed prosecutors and fuelled criticism over the handling of major corruption prosecutions.

In a fresh twist to the long-running saga, all accused persons appeared in court after being served with summonses. The matter was postponed to September 22 2026, for disclosure of the docket.

“The NPA’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption re-enrolled the Nulane corruption case at the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court on 04 June 2026, following the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision favouring the state to reinstate the matter in June 2025,” said IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Mamothame further confirmed that the accused had attempted to overturn the SCA ruling at the Constitutional Court but failed.

“The accused’s bid to have the Constitutional Court overturn the SCA’s ruling was also dismissed,” he said.

The Nulane matter is widely regarded as one of the first major state capture-era criminal cases linked to the Gupta family’s influence in the Free State during former premier Ace Magashule’s tenure.

Estina dairy contract

At the centre of the allegations is a R24.9-million contract awarded in 2011 by the Free State Department of Agriculture to Nulane Investments for a feasibility study linked to the controversial Estina dairy project in Vrede.

Prosecutors have long alleged that the contract was irregularly awarded and that Nulane lacked the expertise to perform the work, effectively functioning as a conduit for the movement of public funds.

The case initially collapsed in April 2022 when the Bloemfontein High Court acquitted all accused, ruling that the state had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that fraud or corruption had taken place in relation to the feasibility study contract.

That ruling sent shockwaves through the country’s anti-corruption landscape, with critics questioning the NPA’s preparedness in handling complex state capture prosecutions.

ConCourt sealed deal for prosecutors

But the SCA later breathed new life into the matter after siding with the state, opening the door for prosecutors to place the allegations back before the courts. The ConCourt only sealed the deal for prosecutors.

The re-enrolment now signals a renewed attempt by IDAC to prove that the Nulane contract formed part of the architecture that later enabled the infamous Estina dairy project, where hundreds of millions of rand meant for emerging black farmers allegedly vanished into a web of politically connected interests.

The revival of the matter also places a renewed political spotlight on individuals previously associated with the broader Free State corruption allegations during the height of the Gupta era.

For now, the case remains in its preliminary stages again, a legal phoenix returning to the dock, carrying with it the unresolved ghosts of state capture.

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