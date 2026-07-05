Idac team inspects, photographs Sibiya’s office bathroom and bin

An Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) investigative team reportedly took fraud-accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala back to the office of suspended SAPS deputy national commissioner Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

There, they allegedly looked at and photographed the bathroom and a dustbin that Matlala said were involved in cash payments to the senior police officer.

Police sources with knowledge of the matter told Sunday World that the visit occurred a week before Matlala appeared in court to apply for an eight-year sentence plea and sentencing deal. He allegedly identified locations that form part of the state’s investigation into allegations that he paid bribes to the senior police general.

Investigators spent time inside Sibiya’s office, documenting areas Matlala allegedly identified as relevant to the investigation.

A source said investigators specifically photographed the bathroom attached to Sibiya’s office and a rubbish bin Matlala allegedly claims featured in one of the alleged cash handovers.

“The bathroom was photographed. The dustbin was photographed. Those were not random pictures. They were taking pictures of the places Matlala was pointing out,” they said.

Testimony and audio recordings presented at the Madlanga Commission revealed that Matlala confessed to leaving bribe money inside a dustbin for Sibiya, who has been suspended.

“His version was that he dropped money into the bin. That is one of the things he would have pointed out to the investigators,” the source said.

The alleged visit has assumed greater significance after developments in Matlala’s criminal proceedings this week, when a court rejected his eight-year sentence plea agreement and imposed a tougher 12-year sentence.

The failed deal has intensified speculation over the extent of Matlala’s cooperation with the state and the identities of the senior figures he might have implicated.

Against this backdrop, the alleged bathroom inspection raised eyebrows among police insiders, who viewed it as a possible sign that investigators were testing Matlala’s version in anticipation of a broader deal.

A source said the inspection triggered speculation that Sibiya might have been among the “big fish” whose names would surface if Matlala secured a

plea arrangement. Sources said some of the investigators who accompanied Matlala to Sibiya’s office were later seen a court proceedings related to Matlala’s plea agreement.

Idac has not publicly disclosed the visit or commented on the allegations. Nor has it confirmed, after questions posed by Sunday World, whether Matlala accompanied investigators to the office.

The case is due back in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on July 13.