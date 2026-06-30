Identity of prominent politician’s husband to be revealed before evening

The identity of the husband of a prominent Free State politician arrested in Bloemfontein on Tuesday is expected to be officially disclosed before the end of the day as police finalise processing the suspects and prepare formal charges.

Sunday World has independently verified the identities of both the politician and her husband through multiple sources with direct knowledge of the investigation. However, the publication has elected not to disclose their names until police complete the formal processing of the suspects and officially announce the charges.

The arrest centres on allegations of harbouring undocumented foreign nationals at a guest house in Bloemfontein owned or operated by the suspect. Sunday World understands that about 27 undocumented foreign nationals were found at the property during the operation and were subsequently taken into police custody.

The operation has generated considerable interest in political circles because the suspect is married to a senior Free State public office bearer. Police are expected to provide full details of the investigation once the processing of all suspects has been completed.

Suspects being processed

Free State police spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo confirmed that investigators were in the final stages of preparing the matter.

“We are just waiting for the investigating officer to finalise processing the suspects and determining the charges, then we will issue a statement,” said Mbambo.

Sunday World understands that the official police statement is expected to outline the charges, the number of suspects arrested and the circumstances surrounding the operation.

While the publication has independently established the identities of those involved, it has decided to withhold their names until the police formally announce them and confirm the charges. This approach recognises both the significant public interest in the matter and the importance of allowing the criminal justice process to unfold in an orderly manner.

The suspects are expected to appear in court once the processing has been completed. Police are also expected to provide further information on the immigration status of the 27 undocumented foreign nationals and the next steps in the investigation.

Sunday World will publish a follow-up report identifying the politician and her husband as soon as the official police announcement is made.

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