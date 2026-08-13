‘I’m a capitalist at heart,’ Duduzane Zuma tells business community

There is a new sheriff in town at the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), and his first major economic message could force both capitalists and radical economic transformationists to listen carefully.

Duduzane Zuma, son of former president and MKP leader Jacob Zuma, has used his first public appearance as the party’s second-in-command to declare himself a capitalist while defending land expropriation without compensation.

Zuma told the BizNews Conference in Drakensberg, KwaZulu-Natal this week:

“I am a businessman. That’s what makes me a capitalist, 100%. Not a greedy one, but a capitalist at heart.”

Economic contradiction

The declaration presents an intriguing economic contradiction inside a party whose manifesto places it firmly on South Africa’s interventionist left.

MKP proposes state custodianship of expropriated land, state ownership and control of natural resources, and nationalisation of strategic mining companies.

Its economic programme also envisages considerably greater state involvement in determining how capital and resources are deployed.

Zuma, however, appeared to open a conversation between that radical programme and the business community expected to finance investment and create jobs under any future government.

Read: MKP leader’s security tops R336k while Party freezes spending for others

He argued South Africa effectively contained three economies: black entrepreneurs heavily dependent on government procurement, established largely white-controlled corporate industry, and a criminal economy operating outside both.

For Zuma, the country’s economic problem was the distance between those worlds.

“We all have to find each other. In the party, we’ll have to find each other. In this room, we’ll have to find each other,” he said.

“It’s a conversation, and there’s going to have to be some room for concessions from either side.”

Sensitive economic moment

His intervention comes at a sensitive economic moment.

Statistics SA reported this week that South Africa’s official unemployment rate climbed from 32.7% to 33.6% during the second quarter of 2026.

That means the ideological argument over capitalism, redistribution and state ownership is occurring against the harder reality of millions of South Africans unable to find work.

Internationally, the debate is equally consequential.

Market-oriented governments generally rely heavily on private investment, competition and property rights to drive production and employment. Parties further left typically demand greater state intervention and redistribution to correct inequalities markets either created or failed to resolve.

South Africa increasingly has both arguments fighting for the same electorate.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) broadly occupies the country’s market-friendly flank, while the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) explicitly advocates nationalising mines, creating a state-owned bank and controlling strategic sectors alongside land expropriation without compensation.

MKP’s programme travels similar economic territory. Its manifesto calls for expropriating land without compensation and nationalising strategic mines and the National Reserve Bank while regulating private capital’s participation in resource exploitation.

More to land

Zuma did not abandon that position.

“Land expropriation without compensation is on the cards. It is a policy. It is something that will happen. It needs to be done in orderly fashion,” he said.

But his explanation was strikingly commercial.

“Land is more than just an issue of us getting a piece of land. It’s collateral. It’s something that you can build on, that you can lease, you can rent.”

The comments arrive as South African politics heads towards another potentially significant economic realignment before 2029.

The African National Congress (ANC) governs from the centre-left while sharing national power with, among others, the more market-oriented DA. Meanwhile, speculation continues around billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe as a possible future ANC leadership contender, although Motsepe has previously rejected suggestions that he intends entering presidential politics.

Read: Can Motsepe save the ANC? Yes, but only with all of us

That leaves an unusual possibility developing ahead of 2029: South Africa’s political battle may not simply be left against right.

A billionaire capitalist could conceivably loom over the ANC succession debate while the son of Jacob Zuma attempts to persuade business that radical redistribution and capitalism need not necessarily be mortal enemies.

For investors watching Johannesburg from Washington, London or Beijing, that distinction could eventually matter as much as the election numbers themselves.

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