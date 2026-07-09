Imogen Mashazi, Julius Mkhwanazi appear in court for ‘graft’ after arrest

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and former city manager of Ekurhuleni, Imogen Mashazi, are currently appearing at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court facing charges corruption, fraud, and defeating the ends of justice.

They appeared alongside suspended Ekurhuleni legal head Kemi Behari and Linda Gxasheka, the municipality’s suspended head of human resources.

Fraud allegations

The arrests followed an overnight operation by the commission’s Recommendations Task Team, which targeted four suspects facing allegations of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Behari is also suspended and he is the head of the City of Ekurhuleni legal services, while Gxasheka is a former head of human resources in the Metro.

The lawyers of all four accused requested to be provided with the charge sheet to peruse the list of criminal charges their clients are facing.

Mashazi is represented by Johan Eksteen of BDK Attorneys, while Mkhwanazi’s lawyer is Tian Peters of Sarlie and Associates, and Gxasheka is represented by Neo Motsatsi of MK Law and Behari’s lawyer is Tyron Pather.

The state prosecutor is Adv Nceba Ntelwa of the Eastern Cape, who was removed from the case of the Nigerian televangelist Tim Otomoso.

The court is on break for lunch and will resume shortly.