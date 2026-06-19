Inquiry clears five senior cops, including Senona, of kidnapping charges

The case relates to allegations made in connection with alleged kidnapping kingpin and Mozambican national Esmael Nangy, which had drawn significant attention due to the gravity of the charges and the seniority of those implicated.

Last year, Sunday World reported that Nangy, who was among the three kidnapping victims allegedly tortured by cops under the command of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police chief Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, was demanding R10-million in damages from the police chief and his colleagues.

Nangy filed a lawsuit in the Pretoria High Court, demanding the staggering amount for unlawful arrest and torture. The suit will now run parallel to a criminal case he opened with the Hawks.

Nangy’s wife’s case

Nangy’s wife had also opened a case with the Hawks against Mkhwanazi and his colleagues after she complained that they stole six Rolex wristwatches from their Midstream estate home in Ekurhuleni. This was during one of their raids when they were looking for evidence to incriminate Nangy in the kidnapping.

In the suit papers, Nangy’s legal representative, Advocate Ricardo Arcangeli, said his client was arrested together with his brother-in-law, Setefane da Costa Brites, and a police officer, Samkeliso Mlotshwa, for the kidnapping of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Zakariyya Desai, from whom they allegedly demanded a R35-million ransom.

Following the allegations, KZN Hawks boss, Major General Lesetja Senona, alongside the provincial commander of serious organised crime investigations in the unit, Brigadier Msizi Nyuswa, were hauled before a disciplinary hearing on allegations of kidnapping, extortion, corruption, theft, malicious damage to property, and defeating the ends of justice.

Senona and Nyuswa were charged alongside their colleagues Colonel Ismail Dawood, Lieutenant Colonel Deena Govender, and Captain Azile Enoch.

Thorough internal departmental process

According to SAPS on Friday, the internal departmental process was thorough and considered all the available evidence before reaching its conclusion.

“Following a comprehensive disciplinary process and consideration of all the evidence presented, all five officers were found not guilty on all charges,” said SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

As a result, the disciplinary proceedings have been concluded, and the officers have been formally cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to the allegations.

The outcome brings an end to the internal investigation, which focused on claims of serious misconduct, including kidnapping, assault, torture and theft.

SAPS has not indicated whether any further action will be taken outside of the disciplinary process, but the conclusion of the hearing marks a significant development in a case that had raised questions about accountability within the police service.

Authorities reiterated that the matter has now been closed from a departmental disciplinary perspective.

Read More: Hawks haul ‘rogue’ KZN cops before disciplinary hearing

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