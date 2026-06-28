Inseta CEO vetting report highlights qualification anomalies

An MIE recruitment vetting report has flagged a matric verification inconsistency in respect of Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (Inseta) CEO Gugu Mkhize, which was later recorded in a report by the entity’s Accounting Authority to Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela.

The report, captured on March 27, records a “negative” finding against Mkhize’s matric qualification after a verification process with Umalusi identified a discrepancy between the date of birth on record and the details submitted for the check.

The report states that the candidate should be referred to the Department of Basic Education with the original certificate because “Umalusi records for the date of birth differ from the details provided”.

The report does not state that the qualification is fraudulent.

The MIE report also confirms that Mkhize’s Master of Business Administration degree from Regent Business School was successfully verified.

An Inseta Accounting Authority report, dated June 4, 2026 and submitted to Manamela, states that the board revisited the minister’s conditions attached to Mkhize’s appointment after obtaining the minister’s appointment letter.

According to the report, the board found that the matric certificate reflected a date of birth of August 7, 1975, while Mkhize’s ID reflected August 8, 1976. Certified copies of higher education qualifications reflected an additional first name, “Thobile”, which did not appear on the ID.

Mkhize advised the board that she had approached Umalusi and the Gauteng Department of Education to amend her matric records. The Accounting Authority initiated additional verification through MIE and the South African Qualifications Authority. It had not reached a conclusion regarding the validity of the qualifications while awaiting confirmation.

The MIE report records that a criminal screening process had been initiated and a booking completed but states that the information was not the final outcome of the criminal-record check. “The result as contained herein only serves to confirm the status of the booking confirmation and is not the final outcome of the criminal check.”

The Accounting Authority informed the minister that it became aware of his October 6, 2025, appointment letter only on March 4, 2026. Management had received the minister’s correspondence on October 16, 2025 but the letter was not tabled before the Accounting Authority. Instead, a summary of its contents was circulated to board members.

The report states that former interim chairperson Zanele Motsa signed the CEO’s appointment documentation, employment contract and conditions of service on October 16, 2025, without an accounting authority resolution authorising her to do so. Motsa told the board she believed she was acting in line with Inseta’s previous practice.

In a letter dated October 6, 2025, Manamela approved Mkhize’s appointment subject to background verification, including criminal-record checks, security vetting and qualification verification. He also directed the accounting authority to investigate allegations relating to the CEO and Inseta.

In a letter dated June 3, 2026, Manamela invited the Accounting Authority to a meeting on June 5, 2026, to discuss steps taken to address the conditions attached to the appointment and requested that its report be submitted before the meeting.

When approached for comment, Mkhize referred questions to Inseta. Its spokesperson, Lerato Mabiletsa, referred the matter to the Accounting Authority, who Sunday World was unable to reach.