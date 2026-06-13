Inside 2026 World Cup’s tech, where even the ball needs to be charged

The 2026 World Cup across Canada, Mexico and the US is the most technology-drenched tournament in football history.

For the first time at a men’s World Cup, all 104 matches use semi-automated offside technology (SAOT). Twelve cameras capture 50 stills per second from each player, The Guardian reported. When the system detects an attacker beyond the second-to-last defender, it voices “offside, offside, offside” into the assistant referee’s earpiece. The clear offside threshold is 10 centimeters, down from 50 in 2024 trials. Narrower margins trigger a “delay” command, leaving the call to human judgment.

Expanded VAR

An expanded Video Assistant Referee (VAR) can now review incorrectly-awarded corners, attacking fouls before set pieces, and red cards resulting from a second yellow card. Mistaken-identity corrections cover both yellow and red cards.

Adidas’s Trionda match ball contains a 500 Hertz motion sensor that timestamps every touch and transmits real-time data to the video operations room, according to an article on the official website of FIFA. The match ball needs to be charged before each game.

Summer temperatures in host cities can exceed 38 degrees Celsius. Adidas borrowed Formula 1 cooling technology: the Climacool System uses pre-frozen gel vests, jackets and overshoes that lower core body temperature by up to 0.5 degrees and skin temperature by as much as 13 degrees, and also debuted the F50 Hyperfast Evo, the lightest boot at a World Cup.

A 14-gram RefCam

A 14-gram RefCam is available in every match. Pierluigi Collina, chair of FIFA’s Referees Committee, called its impact “beyond our expectations,” SVG Europe reported, describing the referee-mounted camera as “a storytelling tool” that lets viewers “feel like you are in the middle of the action.” The broadcast package includes 8K cameras, AI-stabilized footage and Dolby Atmos spatial audio that lets viewers isolate the ball kick, whistle or a stadium-only mix.

Lenovo’s AI infrastructure powers tournament operations, analytics and smart wayfinding. During VAR reviews, fans in designated sections watch interactive replays. Wired Middle East reported that venues in all three host countries also deploy facial recognition and anti-drone surveillance.

The beautiful game has never been this quantified, this monitored or this engineered.

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