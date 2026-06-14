Inside SAPS paper trail behind Nkhuoa’s suspension over Cat’s tender

A disciplinary case against acting deputy national commissioner for human resource management, Lt-Gen Lineo Nkhuoa, has brought renewed scrutiny to the controversial R360-million Medicare24 contract, but documents seen by Sunday World suggest the agreement she is accused of improperly signing was recommended by SAPS’s legal advisers after what they described as extensive internal consultation.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper