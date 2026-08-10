Iran says service fees should be charged for passage through Hormuz Strait

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei attends a weekly press conference in Tehran, Iran, on August 3 2026. / Xinhua/Shadati

Fees should be charged for maritime services provided in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

He made the remarks at a weekly press conference in response to a question about whether fees for maritime services had been discussed during negotiations between Iran and Oman on the designation of a new route in the waterway.

“Generally, when you provide maritime services, you must be reimbursed for them,” Baghaei said.

“At this stage, we do not discuss such details,” he said, adding that the discussions were continuing and “certain technical points” will be discussed.

Talks with Oman

Baghaei said the negotiations between Iran and Oman “are being held smoothly and constructively”, noting that mechanisms would be established to ensure safe shipping, address environmental issues, provide maritime services and combat crimes in the strait.

Under a potential agreement to be reached between the two sides, the existing northern and southern routes in the strait would be replaced by an intermediate one, he said, adding that the new route would be used temporarily until Iran and Oman agree on a new traffic separation scheme.

This photo taken on June 20 2026 shows the Strait of Hormuz near Khasab, a small town in northern Oman. /Xinhua/Wen Xinnian

Baghaei attributed the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to US and Israeli “military aggression” against Iran, saying its reopening hinges on the elimination of the conditions imposed on Iran.

He repeated that Iran is not negotiating with the United States, but the two countries continue to exchange messages through mediators.

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on February 28 following US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

On June 18, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on ending the war. Under the deal, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days to reach a final agreement, but the future of the talks has become uncertain following an escalation between the two sides last month.

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