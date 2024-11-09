‘Isigcawu’ celebrates music, culture, and authenticity

Preparations are underway for Isigcawu concert. This is a live show, hosted by Zinhle “Kasi Queen” Madela.

Titled A Journey Back to Heart, it is taking place on Saturday, 30 November at the Chairman, in Durban.

Isigcawu is an isiZulu word meaning “scene” or “arena,”. It symbolises a space for meaningful gatherings and shared experiences. For Madela, Isigcawu represents a chance to revisit her roots while exploring fresh musical terrain. The series promises an immersive experience, inviting listeners to journey back to the heart of Madela’s music.

Purpose is to reconnect with audience

Speaking about this concert, Madela said: “Isigcawu series is a celebration of music, culture and authenticity, with live sessions planned throughout 2025. The second session is happening in January 2025 at Mandeni. And the purpose of these events is to reconnect with my audience.”

The first Isigcawu, A Journey Back to Heart, marks a significant moment in Madela’s career. This is following her 2020 debut album, Iduku. The album catapulted her into the spotlight with its quality songwriting and deeply personal storytelling. Known for her seamless blend of soul, jazz, and African influences, Madela has captivated audiences across genres.

Significant moment in career

“This marks a significant moment in my career, following my debut album, Iduku which catapulted me into the spotlight. The album was released in 2020 a month just before Covid-19. It has eight songs and I’ll be performing some of these songs,” she said.

Madela was mentored by legendary producer and conductor, Lindelani Mkhize. She is known for her seamless blend of soul, jazz, and African sounds. And she has worked with the likes of Dr Rebecca Malope, Naima Kay, Mafikizolo and the late Robbie Malinga.

“In 2014, I was part of the champion team on M-Net Mzansi Magic’s Clash of the Choirs. This was a huge milestone for me,” she said.

“Since Iduku I have collaborated with a diverse array of artists, bridging musical worlds [together]. From house to hip hop. I’ve been able to create a unique sound that resonates widely yet remains my own. This event will also give me a platform to share music that reflects my journey, growth, and resilience,” said Madela.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content