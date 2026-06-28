Israel never truly wanted peace

The genocide being committed by the war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu and his fascist right-wing government continues unabated while the world fusses over peace in Ukraine and peace with Iran. Not that these are not important; they are but the mass murder, deliberate targeted killings and starvation of the children, women and men in Gaza shamefully continue in full view of the world.
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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- The article accuses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government of committing genocide in Gaza.
- It highlights ongoing mass murder, targeted killings, and starvation of civilians in Gaza, including children, women, and men.
- The author criticizes the global focus on peace efforts in Ukraine and with Iran, suggesting these issues detract from attention to Gaza.
- The piece portrays the international community as largely passive or indifferent to the crisis in Gaza.
- Readers are encouraged to buy the e-edition of Sunday World to access the full story.