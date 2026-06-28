Israel never truly wanted peace

The genocide being committed by the war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu and his fascist right-wing government continues unabated while the world fusses over peace in Ukraine and peace with Iran. Not that these are not important; they are but the mass murder, deliberate targeted killings and starvation of the children, women and men in Gaza shamefully continue in full view of the world.

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