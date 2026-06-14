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Italia ’90: A fading icon, an African Lion, and memories in black and white

By Caiphus Kgosana
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Big things happened in 1990. Nelson Mandela walked free after 27 years behind bars. Margaret Thatcher resigned as Britain’s Iron Lady. Iraq invaded Kuwait, igniting the Gulf War. The Berlin Wall had crumbled a year earlier, and the Soviet Union would collapse a year later.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Big things happened in 1990.
  • Nelson Mandela walked free after 27 years behind bars.
  • Margaret Thatcher resigned as Britain’s Iron Lady.
  • Iraq invaded Kuwait, igniting the Gulf War.
  • The Berlin Wall had crumbled a year earlier, and the Soviet Union would collapse a year later.
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