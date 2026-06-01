Janitha van Reenen Coetzee denied bail over R424K Emfuleni fraud

The Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to a 25-year-old woman accused of defrauding the Emfuleni Local Municipality of approximately R424,000, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed.
Janitha van Reenen Coetzee faces a charge of fraud after allegedly posing as an independent agent offering residents discounted settlement options on outstanding municipal accounts. It is alleged that victims paid her money to facilitate these discounted payments to the municipality, but the funds were never transferred as promised.
According to the state, Coetzee also submitted claims to the municipality on behalf of the victims. The municipality allegedly paid out approximately R424,000 to the accused, which was never passed on to the intended beneficiaries.
Suspicious claims totalling R424 000
The alleged scheme was uncovered by the late Emfuleni Local Municipality financial officer, Martha Mani Rantsofu, who identified suspicious claims totalling R424 000. The matter was escalated internally before being reported to the police following an internal investigation.
Coetzee was arrested on May 20 and subsequently appeared before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court, where she applied for bail.
The state, led by prosecutor Moses Raditsela, opposed the application, arguing that the accused posed a flight risk and could interfere with state witnesses. The court also heard that her residential address could not be positively verified. The state maintained that her release would not be in the interests of justice.
In his ruling, magistrate Thizwilondi Mamburu agreed with the state’s submissions, finding that granting bail would not be in the interests of justice. Bail was therefore denied.
The matter has been postponed to June 23 for further investigation.
- A 25-year-old woman, Janitha van Reenen Coetzee, was denied bail by Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defrauding Emfuleni Local Municipality of around R424,000.
- Coetzee is accused of posing as an independent agent offering discounted settlement options, collecting money from residents but failing to transfer funds to the municipality.
- She allegedly submitted false claims to the municipality on behalf of victims, resulting in the municipality paying out approximately R424,000 that was never forwarded to the intended recipients.
- The fraudulent scheme was uncovered by the late Emfuleni financial officer Martha Mani Rantsofu, leading to an internal investigation and police involvement.
- Bail was denied due to her being a flight risk, potential interference with witnesses, and unverifiable residential address; the case is postponed to June 23 for further investigation.
Coetzee was arrested on May 20 and subsequently appeared before the
In his ruling, magistrate