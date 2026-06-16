Joburg metro police director Eldred Fortein injured while pursuing suspects

The City of Johannesburg has expressed concern following the injury of Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) director Eldred Fortein while carrying out official duties.

Fortein sustained a serious leg injury during a law enforcement operation targeting by-law contraventions and crime-related activities. The incident occurred as suspects attempted to evade arrest, prompting a pursuit that resulted in the injury. The director is expected to undergo urgent surgery and faces an extensive recovery period.

‘Risks officers face daily’

JMPD Chief of Police, commissioner Themba Patrick Jaca, described the incident as a reflection of the risks officers face daily.

“Director Fortein’s injury is a stark reminder of the realities our officers face every day in the execution of their duties. His willingness to pursue suspects and personally lead operations on the ground reflects the dedication, bravery and commitment that define his service to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and the residents of our city.”

Jaca added that the department stands united in support of Fortein and wished a successful surgery and full recovery.

City Manager Dr Floyd Brink echoed these sentiments, highlighting the dangers faced by law enforcement personnel.

“Director Fortein’s injury is a sobering reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face in the line of duty. Every day, they put themselves at risk to protect our residents, uphold the law and create safer communities.”

Fortein hailed for public service commitment

Brink also praised Fortein’s leadership and commitment to public service, noting that the director remains focused on serving the people of Johannesburg despite the severity of the injury.

The City of Johannesburg extended its well wishes to Fortein and their family, expressing hope for a speedy recovery.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks undertaken by law enforcement officers, who regularly place themselves in harm’s way to combat crime and maintain public safety.

Director Fortein has long been recognised for a hands-on leadership approach, often working alongside officers on the ground rather than directing operations from a distance. The City credited this leadership style as a defining feature of Fortein’s service.

Authorities said the JMPD will continue its operations as Fortein recovers, with officials expressing confidence in the department’s ongoing efforts to keep Johannesburg residents safe.

The city reaffirmed its support for the injured director, stating that it looks forward to Fortein’s return to duty once fully recovered.