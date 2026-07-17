 Joburg residents urged to store water ahead of planned Rand Water maintenance

Johannesburg residents are being encouraged to store enough water ahead of Rand Water’s second phase of planned maintenance, which is scheduled to begin on Friday.

The 12-hour maintenance operation is expected to result in low water pressure or complete water outages in several parts of the city as the system undergoes essential work.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said that while the maintenance is expected to last 12 hours, the restoration of normal water supply will vary across affected areas.

“Recovery in different areas will take a few hours to several days,” Shabalala said.

Communities in the south of Johannesburg, including Orange Farm, Ennerdale and Lawley, are not expected to be affected by the maintenance. However, residents in Sandton, Midrand, Randburg, Roodepoort and Soweto are likely to experience disruptions. Parts of central Johannesburg, including Alexandra, Kensington, Bertrams and Bruma, are also expected to be affected.

Less severe impact

Shabalala said the second phase of maintenance would have a less severe impact than the first round of maintenance carried out in June and is expected to be completed in a shorter period.

“The second maintenance phase will not be as intense as the first one in June and is expected to be shorter,” she said.

Water tankers to be deployed

To assist residents during the planned interruption, roaming water tankers will be deployed across affected areas. Hospitals, clinics, old age homes and schools will receive priority access to water supplies.

Johannesburg has faced recurring water shortages this year, with prolonged outages in several communities sparking protests and frustration among residents.

Areas including parts of the south, west and north of the city were affected by intermittent supply disruptions, prompting residents to accuse authorities of failing to provide reliable access to water.

Joburg Water attributed the shortages to a combination of ageing infrastructure, high demand, power interruptions and leaks in the system.

READ MORE: Joburg residents protest after weeks without water supply

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