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Johnson’s moment of truth

By Sunday World
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Johnson’s moment of truth
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 06: IDAC Head Andrea Johnson testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 06, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)..

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson is expected to appear before the Madlanga commission as early as Tuesday, with no resignation on the table despite mounting pressure over damaging testimony against her and her failure to appear last week.

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  • Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), is set to testify before the Madlanga commission despite pressure and previous failure to appear; no resignation has been submitted.
  • Johnson returned from sick leave last Thursday, addressed Idac staff emotionally about the allegations, and maintains she wants to present her side of the story under oath.
  • Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and National Director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi will meet Johnson urgently to discuss credibility concerns and public trust issues arising from the commission's testimony.
  • The government stresses respect for the commission’s independence, avoiding interference, and insists Johnson must testify fully before any decisions on her future are made, with final authority resting with President Ramaphosa.
  • Allegations against Johnson involve improper sharing of evidence and controversy over halted arrests of senior Crime Intelligence officials; the presidency is monitoring the situation closely.

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