Jub Jub free to celebrate Youth Day after court grants him R5K bail

The Johannesburg High Court has released media personality Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye from the holding cells after an urgent application before court.

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter appeared before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Youth Day, on an urgent application that highlighted delays in appearing before court on Monday and requested bail pending his first appearance before court.

Mabokeke Mohlatlole, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, confirmed that Maarohanye was released on R5 000 bail and the matter has been postponed to June 22.

Delayed court appearance

“In his urgent application, Maarohanye raised concerns regarding the delay in his appearance before the Germiston Magistrates’ Court on 15 June 2026 and sought his release on bail pending his first court appearance.

“Maarohanye was arrested on 14 June 2026 and charged with pointing anything likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm. The charge arises from an incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale,” said Mohlatlole.

Sunday World previously reported that Maarohanye accused the e-hailing driver of being romantically involved with his girlfriend and the confrontation escalated as he reportedly blocked the driver from leaving and discharged the firearm to the alleged victim’s direction.

However, the driver escaped unharmed and drove to the nearest police station.

“According to information before the court, police subsequently searched his residence, seized a pellet gun and arrested him,” said Mohlatlole.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content