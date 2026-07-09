Julius Mkhwanazi, Behari granted R50K bail but will spend night in cells

Magistrate Trevor Classen of the Germiston Magistrate’s Court granted suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) acting boss, Julius Mkhwanazi and suspended municipal head of legal, Kemi Behari, bail of R50 000 each.

This comes as their co-accused, former Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi, and suspended head of HR, Linda Gxasheka’s bail will be heard on Friday. The prosecution said that both their residential addresses still needed to be verified.

However, despite being granted bail, Mkhwanazi and Behari will spend the night in the cells along with Mashazi and Gxasheka at Brooklyn police station in Pretoria, as the bail office was already closed when the court proceedings were adjourned on Thursday.

They can only be set free after their bail has been paid.

The four accused appeared in court facing charges of corruption, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

State prosecutor, Nceba Ntelwa, had requested the court to give all four accused bail of R100 000 each; however, the accused’s lawyers contested the amount, asking for bail between R10 000 and R30 000.

All suspects were transported to the Brooklyn police station for the night.

Mashazi and Gxasheka’s bail will be heard on Friday at the same court.