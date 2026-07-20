Julius Mkhwanazi, witness K to return to court for bail hearing

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) inspector, identified as Witness K, are expected to return to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, July 22, for a bail application.

The pair made a brief court appearance on Monday following their arrest by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) on July 17.

They are facing charges connected to an alleged fake police operation in Killarney, Johannesburg, during February 2023, in which sugilite stones worth an estimated R14.9-million were allegedly stolen.

Witness K last month told the Madlanga commission that the precious stones were sold for R110 000.

Bail won’t be opposed

The prosecution indicated that it would not oppose bail when the matter resumes on July 22.

During Monday’s proceedings, the defence requested access to the charge sheet to evaluate the state’s decision to classify the case as a Schedule 6 offence, which covers serious crimes requiring exceptional circumstances before bail may be granted.

“The only request that we have is that we be allowed to uplift the charge sheet so that we may assess the state’s placing of the matter under Schedule 6 of the bail application,” Mkhwanazi’s lawyer said.

The arrests followed testimony by Witness K before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where she implicated Mkhwanazi in allegedly orchestrating the raid. Giving evidence in camera, she claimed that Mkhwanazi instructed a tactical unit to carry out the operation under the pretense of a legitimate police action.

Mkhwanazi denies allegations

Mkhwanazi has denied the allegations against him.

Evidence presented before the commission indicated that Witness K allegedly served as an informant and supplied information regarding the whereabouts of the sugilite stones.

During proceedings at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, the prosecutor questioned why Witness K appeared with her face covered.

“As I stand here, I do not know whether the court knows who this person is before court. We have indicated in the charge sheet that it is … [Witness K’s real name],” the prosecutor said.

When the magistrate asked why her face was concealed, Witness K’s legal representative said the precaution was taken to protect her safety.

“Nothing other than safety. We have a common cause: she is Witness K at the Madlanga commission,” he said.

The lawyer also said he had asked members of the media not to photograph or broadcast her identity and confirmed that she would remove the face covering during closed-court proceedings.

“We are ready to proceed,” Witness K’s lawyer told the court before the case was postponed.

The magistrate adjourned the matter to July 22 for the bail hearing.

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