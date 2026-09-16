Kempton Park killings: ‘We’ve been robbed’, says Itumeleng Kekana’s family

The family of 32-year-old Itumeleng Kekana is struggling to come to terms with her death after it was revealed her body was one of those found in Ekurhuleni in recent weeks, after she went missing two months ago.

Kekana, who was originally from QwaQwa in the Free State, disappeared in July after leaving work in Kempton Park. Her family travelled to Gauteng and searched extensively for her, visiting hospitals, mortuaries, bushes, and rivers in the hope of finding her alive.

Her brother, Themba Kekana, said the family was devastated when their search ended with the discovery of her body:

“We have been robbed. Even to this day, we are asking ourselves a lot of questions, but there are no answers.”

‘She went missing on my birthday’

Themba said the last conversation he had with his sister was when she called him to wish him a happy birthday on July 17.

He said the date would now forever be associated with the loss of his sister.

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“I do not think I will be celebrating my birthday going forward because it will always be a reminder of the day I lost my sister and how I lost her,” he said.

According to the family, Itumeleng lived with her partner, who alerted them after she failed to return home.

Her disappearance raised alarm among her relatives and those who knew her. A colleague told the family that Itumeleng had left her workplace without saying where she was going.

Themba said the family immediately travelled from QwaQwa to Gauteng to look for her.

“So, we went to Gauteng to look for her. There is no place that we did not go to. We went to mortuaries, hospitals, bushes and rivers, but we did not find her,” he said.

The search ended in tragedy when Itumeleng’s body was discovered in August.

Wounds re-opened

Her death has since become part of a wider investigation into the deaths of women whose bodies have been discovered across Ekurhuleni since July.

Police have now confirmed that eight women’s bodies have been found in the broader Ekurhuleni investigation. Itumeleng was the second woman whose body was discovered in the series.

Investigators have not established that all eight deaths are connected. Police have said they are examining several possibilities and are following the evidence as the investigation continues.

For the Kekana family, however, the wider investigation has reopened painful wounds.

Themba said the discovery of more women’s bodies has made the family’s grief even harder to bear.

“And with the bodies that are being discovered, the wound is getting bigger because we know this personally.

“There is nothing that is as painful as finding your sibling in the state we found her in. That is not how I would like to remember my sister. That cannot be my last memory of her,” he said.

Itumeleng leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter. Themba said the teenager has been deeply affected by the loss of her mother.

A die-hard Orlando Pirates fan

Beyond the circumstances of her death, the family wants Itumeleng to be remembered for the person she was loving, kind and peaceful.

“We will miss her loving and kind personality. She loved people and lived in peace.”

Itumeleng was also a passionate football supporter, with her brother describing her as a die-hard Orlando Pirates fan.

“She loved football, especially Orlando Pirates. That was her favourite team in the country,” he said.

Ramaphosa vows action

The deaths have prompted a major police response and calls for information from the public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed law-enforcement agencies to prioritise the investigations and pledged that no stone will be left unturned in efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families affected, saying the killings had caused fear and uncertainty, particularly among women.

The president said he had spoken to the Minister of Police and the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service about the investigation.

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“I have directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice,” he said.

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