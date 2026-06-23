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Kenyan court finds health minister in contempt over Ebola facility

By Sunday World
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Kenyan court finds health minister in contempt over Ebola facility
FILE PHOTO: A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands near an ambulance at the Ebola Virus Disease Treatment Center at the Bunia General Reference Hospital, one month after cases were confirmed in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere/File Photo

Kenya’s High Court found Health Minister Aden Duale in contempt of court on Monday for disobeying orders to halt the construction of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility at an air base in central Kenya, a court document showed.

The ruling follows protests in Kenya over the establishment of the facility, which is intended to host Americans exposed to Ebola during the outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Flights carrying medical equipment and specialist staff have continued to arrive at the base near the town of Nanyuki since the court orders, according to flight tracking data as well as U.S. and diplomatic sources.

In the ruling, Justice Patricia Nyaundi Mande said Duale was guilty of contempt of court by commissioning construction at the site despite orders issued in late May and early June.

“The Court cannot permit its orders to be rendered hollow,” she said.

Ruto has defended the project, telling Reuters in an interview last week that Nairobi was right to allow the U.S. to build the isolation centre as part of Kenya’s broader preparedness plan.

Duale was ordered to appear in court on Tuesday for consideration of mitigating factors and sentencing.

  • Kenya’s High Court found Health Minister Aden Duale in contempt of court on Monday for disobeying orders to halt the construction of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility at an air base in central Kenya, a court document showed.
  • The ruling follows protests in Kenya over the establishment of the facility, which is intended to host Americans exposed to Ebola during the outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.
  • Flights carrying medical equipment and specialist staff have continued to arrive at the base near the town of Nanyuki since the court orders, according to flight tracking data as well as U.S.
  • and diplomatic sources.
  • In the ruling, Justice Patricia Nyaundi Mande said Duale was guilty of contempt of court by commissioning construction at the site despite orders issued in late May and early June.

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