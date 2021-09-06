Khumalo’s star keeps shining brighter

Johannesburg – Award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo continues to reclaim her space in entertainment as she joins the judging panel of a new family singing music competition.

Khumalo has been selected as one of the judges for a new SABC2 singing competition called Stand Up South Africa.

The show made its premiere on Sunday evening at 6pm – while she is also anticipated to be a guest judge on Idols SA.

Khumalo will be joined by musician Kurt Darren and choreographer Lorcia Cooper on the judging panel, while Dineo Langa presents the show.

“Stand Up SA is a reality TV talent scout show about family members singing together in a duet and it means a lot to me that I get to be a judge in a family-based show. I am looking for chemistry, authentic interaction and a duo that’s here to have the best time of its life,” she said.

Having been on a gospel singing competition in the past, Khumalo said it had been most saddening to send duos she had fallen in love with and believed in back home – but it remained a highlight to see duos grow and expand their gifts and music knowledge.

“I always advise competitors to embrace their uniqueness and use it as their winning formula.”

Khumalo’s bold resurfacing comes after the songbird was considered a person of interest in the death of her ex-boyfriend and former Orlando Pirates goalie, Senzo Meyiwa ,in 2014.

Apart from fighting the rumour demons, she also used Life With Kelly Khumalo to open up about other issues such as knowing her real father, and the feud with her younger sister.

