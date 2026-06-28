Killings raise alarm ahead of local polls

Families of slain politicians in the Cape Town area have raised safety concerns ahead of the upcoming local government elections, following a wave of killings of politicians in their communities across the country.
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- Families of slain politicians in Cape Town express safety concerns before local government elections.
- Recent wave of killings of politicians has affected communities nationwide.
- The violence has heightened fears among political families and communities.
- Safety measures and protections are being called for ahead of the elections.
- The issue reflects broader security challenges facing political figures in South Africa.