Knysna municipality slapped with R10m fine for breaching environmental laws

Knysna municipality in the Western Cape has been slapped with a R10-million fine after pleading guilty to breaching several environmental laws linked to its collapsing sewerage system and widespread pollution in the Southern Cape.

The Knysna Regional Court convicted the municipality on Wednesday for contravening the National Environmental Management Act, the Waste Act, the National Water Act and the Environmental Conservation Act.

Years of sewage spills

The conviction follows years of sewage spills, unlawful waste management practices and the municipality’s failure to comply with environmental directives issued as far back as 2019.

“The court suspended the R10-million fine for five years on condition that the municipality utilises the same amount to conduct emergency repairs in accordance with the plea and sentencing agreement and within the agreed deadlines,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The municipality has also been ordered to utilise the approved R630-million council budgets over five years to ensure compliance with environmental obligations.

The court ordered the municipality to pay an additional R500 000 to the Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning for the training and equipping of environmental management inspectors.

“The funds will support procurement of equipment, capacity-building initiatives, training, operational support, and other interventions aimed at strengthening environmental management inspectors and combating environmental crimes in the Western Cape.

“The payment must be made on or before 30 July 2026.”

A further R100 000 fine or five years’ imprisonment was wholly suspended for five years, on condition the municipality does not violate the National Water Act again during that period.

Plea and sentencing agreement

Acting municipal manager Boy Manqoba Ngubo represented the municipality during the criminal proceedings. The municipality entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the NPA and admitted that it failed to comply with directives to stop unlawful excavation activities and to appoint environmental specialists to oversee rehabilitation work.

Senior state advocate Jacomina Swart said the municipality failed to adhere to its statutory obligations as an organ of state.

“Both parties agreed that the municipality intentionally infringed upon important constitutional and environmental rights of Knysna residents.”

Acting Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Adrian Mopp welcomed the sentence and said the NPA would continue taking all necessary steps to protect the integrity and safety of the environment.

Western Cape MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell said the ruling sends a clear message that environmental matters are serious, and all levels of government must adhere to the relevant legislation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content