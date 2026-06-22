Kubayi: State did not bus Malawians to Joburg

As social media buzzed with claims that Malawian nationals had been transported from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to Gauteng, the government has moved to distance itself from the operation and launched efforts to identify those responsible.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says preliminary checks by authorities indicate that the buses at the centre of the controversy were not part of any government-led repatriation or deportation programme.

The matter gained traction over the weekend after videos and photographs circulated online, with users claiming they showed Malawian migrants who had been moved from KZN to Gauteng.

The posts triggered strong reactions, with many South Africans demanding clarity on who organised the transport and whether any state institutions were involved.

Buses arranged outside official channels

Addressing the allegations, Kubayi said government had verified that the buses were arranged outside official channels.

“We have checked information. The buses were done outside government and interminsterial committee on migration,” Kubayi wrote on X.

She stressed that government-managed repatriation processes follow strict procedures and are monitored by law enforcement officials from departure to the country’s borders.

“All buses that departed being processed by government are escorted until they cross the border by law enforcement. None of those buses have dropped people inland South Africa,” she said.

Kubayi, who also leads the inter-ministerial committee on migration, revealed that teams had been dispatched to investigate the matter and establish who organised the transportation.

‘We are sending teams to the area’

“We are sending teams to the area to get the person responsible for the commissioning of the buses but to also process the individuals through government process,” she said.

According to the minister, authorities in KZN had already encountered similar reports involving private individuals or organisations allegedly transporting foreign nationals to different locations.

“Yesterday (Sunday) when KZN got same report of individuals/organisations putting foreign nationals in buses and dropping them at various venues. This is inhumane and unlawful,” she said.

Kubayi said a more comprehensive statement would be issued once investigations had been completed.

Who financed the movement of the foreign nationals?

The controversy unfolds amid growing national debate around immigration controls, border security and the management of undocumented migrants. Many immigrants are heading to their home countries in anticipation of the 30 June protests against illegal migration led by March and March.

While government insists it played no role in the transportation operation highlighted on social media, questions remain about who financed and coordinated the movement of the foreign nationals.

Separately, government agencies recently carried out a major repatriation operation involving hundreds of foreign nationals.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) last week Friday that it had overseen the return of 673 Malawian citizens and 202 Zimbabwean citizens through the Beitbridge border post.

The operation included the movement of Malawian nationals from both Durban and Cape Town, while a further group of 453 Malawian nationals held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Roodepoort were deported after being processed by immigration authorities.

The BMA said the operation formed part of ongoing efforts to enforce immigration laws while ensuring that repatriations and deportations are conducted in an orderly and humane manner.

Read More: BMA processes record number of Malawians in single day

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content