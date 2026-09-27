KZN Numsa region sues its national leaders

A Numsa region has hauled the metalworkers union to court to force its leaders, including general-secretary Irvin Jim, to release R1.5-million required to fund its elective conference.

Numsa’s KwaZulu-Natal region has instituted an urgent Labour Court application, arguing that its provincial congress, set for next weekend, is overdue after two postponements.

The region argues in papers filed on September 18 that neither Jim nor any of the national office bearers have the constitutional powers to cancel, postpone or financially cripple a regional congress once it has been properly scheduled and notice has been issued.

The region demands that Jim and the union release R1.49-million for the regional congress. It also wants the union to sign or procure the signing of payment instructions, electronic authorisation, purchase orders and other documents required under its financial process.

Sibusiso Dimba, the KZN regional treasurer, said in court papers that the region had trimmed the budget for the congress by nearly half but was yet to received authorisation from the national leadership to proceed with the gathering.

“The programme has been reduced from the three days to two days and the budget from approximately R3-million to approximately R1.49-million.

“Whilst this amount may seem like a serious [sum] of money for a congress, it is effectively around R2 600.00 per delegate for food, transport and accommodation,” Dimba said in an affidavit.

“No binding supplier contracts were concluded for the earlier dates and no cancellation charges are claimed in respect of those postponements.

“The prejudice is instead that each postponement consumes the finite preparation period, requires fresh constitutional notice, destabilises delegates and suppliers and places KZN’s participation in the National Congress at increasing risk.”

KZN is noted as one of the largest regions in Numsa, with 533 congress delegates and 53 394 active paying members.

The congress is meant to elect regional office bearers, regional secretary, representatives to the national congress and the regional elective committee before the national congress later this year.

“Numsa’s national congress is due to commence on the 30th November 2026,” KZN argues.

“Unless the KZN congress proceeds now, KZN risks arriving at the national congress without leadership and representation elected through the constitutionally prescribed regional process. The prejudice cannot be cured by a damages claim or a hearing months later.

“The congress is also necessary for accountability. The regional secretary and regional treasurer must present their reports, delegates must engage the region’s programme and finances, and the region must formulate mandate and proposals for national congress.”

According to the court papers, the postponement was partly due to a collapsed meeting of the metalworkers union’s central committee – the highest decision making structure between conferences – which was to discuss outstanding issues in the region. The KZN region argues that Jim may have had interest in the central committee meeting not sitting.

Dimba said some of the issues was lack of confidence in the general-secretary, stemming from the issues raised by other regions and his financial scandals. He said Jim was facing a R5m lawsuit from the suspended Numsa Investment Company CEO Khandani Msibi. He also noted that Jim was chauffeured in a R5m bulletproof BMW and had alleged been accused of financial impropriety in the past.

According to the court papers, Deloitte forensic investigations had flagged commercial benefits against Jim, including that he allegedly spent R40 000 of the union’s money on his birthday party.

“Numsa financial woes in recent times have resulted in a total loss of support and faith in the second respondent remaining in offices,” said Dimba.

Jim did not respond to repeated requests for comment.