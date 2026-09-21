Lawrence Mudzinganyama ‘put a bullet’ in his business, Moriel under investigation

Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama was virtually unknown just a few days ago, but now his inability to take no for an answer has made him the topic of discussion across the country, and may have inadvertently damaged his business, Moriel Infrastructure, beyond repair.

This weekend a video went viral showing an irate Mudzinganyama involved in a confrontation with women at a Sandton restaurant, after they had allegedly rejected his advances. His outburst included threats that he would “put a bullet” in them, and that, since he is a “wealthy man” and they are just “poor ladies”, he would get away with it.

Here’s a man threatening to shoot women just coz they didn’t want him. Thinks he’ll get away with it coz he knows the owner of @UkkoRestaurant and coz he lives in Steyn City. Men like these can longer be allowed to live freely amongst us. Please make him trend and let’s find him pic.twitter.com/ZN8AhH2eNs — Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) September 19, 2026

The backlash was swift, and now, besides the outrage, his company has also been thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has ordered an investigation into the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) grading of Moriel Infrastructure Group, following allegations that the company obtained several contractor gradings on the same day.

Macpherson said allegations had been raised that Moriel received multiple CIDB gradings simultaneously and that the company may not have satisfied the requirements for those gradings.

The minister has instructed the CIDB to establish what happened and report back to him. The CIDB investigation is expected to determine whether the company’s grading applications complied with the applicable requirements.

Government contracts under scrutiny

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has directed the board of the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) to investigate whether Moriel was lawfully appointed and whether it is complying with its contractual obligations.

SANRAL confirmed that it would conduct the investigation.

Among the contracts reported is a SANRAL contract worth approximately R107.5 million, awarded in October 2024 for periodic maintenance and resurfacing work on National Route 1 between Nelspoort and Three Sisters.

A second contract, worth approximately R71.6 million, was awarded in January 2025 for training and construction management involving small contractors and communities in the Eastern Cape.

Who is Lawrence Mudzinganyama?

Mudzinganyama has been publicly identified as the founder and former executive chairman of Moriel Infrastructure Group.

The company’s own corporate material had previously described him as its group chairman and co-founder. Moriel Infrastructure Group is a South African private company incorporated in February 2011 and identifies Mudzinganyama as one of its two directors.

On Sunday, Moriel’s board announced that it had terminated its association with Mudzinganyama with immediate effect, removing him as executive chairman and director. The company said he would no longer represent or act on its behalf in any capacity.

Moriel’s damage control

In what appears to be an attempt at damage control, the company has all but scrubbed its digital footprint from the internet.

Its website currently consists of nothing but the statement announcing that it had severed ties with Mudzinganyama. All other pages and contact details have been removed.

Additionally, Moriel’s LinkedIn and other social media pages also appear to have been deactivated.

The Vlamo incident

The controversy began after footage circulated on social media showing Mudzinganyama confronting a group of women at Vlamo Restaurant, Sandton Gate, on Friday evening.

Mudzinganyama was allegedly angered after approaching women at a private birthday gathering and subsequently becoming confrontational after they declined his advances and were unwilling to provide a cellphone number.

Video footage appears to show him making threats against the women, including statements about murdering them.

He was also heard claiming that he was wealthy and could buy the restaurant.

ALSO READ: Reporting GBV can be tantamount to reporting crime to criminals

Vlamo subsequently rejected any suggestion that Mudzinganyama owned or was associated with the restaurant.

In a statement released on Saturday, management said he was neither an employee nor an owner and that he was removed from the premises after management became aware of the incident.

The restaurant and the affected women reported the matter to the South African Police Service, and a case number was issued. Vlamo said it would cooperate with investigators and provide relevant footage and information.

Mudzinganyama later apologised for his conduct, describing his language and behaviour as unacceptable and unjustifiable and saying that he would cooperate with law enforcement.

Steyn City terminates lease

Steyn City Properties confirmed that he was a tenant at the luxury estate and terminated his residential lease following the incident.

In a statement, the property group said it strongly condemned violence and intimidation and that the safety and security of its residents and community remained a priority. It also said it would co-operate with relevant investigations.

Sunday World attempted to contact Moriel Infrastructure Group for comment on the allegations surrounding its CIDB gradings, government contracts and the circumstances surrounding Mudzinganyama’s departure.

There had been no response at the time of publishing.

Attempts to contact Mudzinganyama were also fruitless.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter