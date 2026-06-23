Lesufi restructures wardens into streams to beef up policing

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced a sweeping overhaul of the Gauteng Traffic Wardens (GTW) programme, positioning it as a cornerstone of the province’s strategy to strengthen law enforcement, safeguard public infrastructure and create sustainable opportunities for young people.

At Ellis Park Arena on Sunday, Lesufi outlined a new hybrid model that will make the programme legally compliant and fully integrated as a provincial safety capability.

Three specialised streams

The restructured programme will establish a single Gauteng Traffic Wardens Corps operating across three specialised streams. The first will focus on traffic law enforcement and road safety compliance, aimed at strengthening provincial traffic policing and improving road safety outcomes.

The second stream will be dedicated to visible policing and crime prevention, with wardens deployed alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS) in hotspot areas to enhance community safety. The third stream will centre on security and infrastructure protection, including access control, CCTV monitoring, asset protection and rapid response functions at government facilities.

Lesufi said the changes build on the programme’s successes since its inception, noting that traffic wardens have played a key role in boosting law enforcement visibility and contributing to crime prevention efforts across Gauteng.

He also linked their efforts to the recent decline reflected in crime statistics, thanking wardens for their contribution in improving public safety.

Peace officers’ additional powers

As part of the restructuring, selected wardens appointed as Peace Officers will be granted additional powers in line with the Criminal Procedure Act. These include making arrests without a warrant under prescribed conditions, executing warrants and issuing written notices.

Pending full certification, wardens will continue to support priority initiatives such as school safety programmes, visible patrols in communities and central business districts, road safety campaigns, event security operations and deployments at designated ports of entry.

The future model will also integrate e-policing capabilities, including the monitoring of CCTV and electronic security systems, and will support the establishment of a provincial integrated command centre planned for the 2027/2028 financial year.

To prepare for these expanded roles, wardens will undergo an intensive three-month training programme at the Provincial Traffic College from October 5 to December 20, combining theoretical and practical instruction aligned with national training standards.

Building a professional force

Lesufi stressed that the reforms are aimed at building a professional, accountable and disciplined force capable of protecting both communities and state infrastructure.

At the same time, he issued a stern warning against misconduct within the ranks. Since the programme’s inception, 320 wardens have been dismissed following disciplinary action for offences including corruption, absenteeism and criminal conduct.

“We cannot build a force that fights crime while tolerating criminal behaviour within its own ranks,” Lesufi said. “We cannot claim to protect vulnerable members of society while allowing conduct that undermines their safety.”

The overhaul marks a significant step in Gauteng’s broader efforts to modernise its safety structures while creating pathways for youth employment in law enforcement and security services.

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