Libya bans entry of citizens from four African nations

Libya’s eastern-based government has banned citizens of Sudan, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia from entering territories under its control through all land, sea and air ports.

The decree was issued on Tuesday by the administration of Osama Hamad in Benghazi, which is aligned with military commander Khalifa Haftar.

A government source said the measure was aimed at regulating the entry of foreign nationals into Libya.

The ban does not apply to accredited diplomats and their families, or to education and healthcare professionals with valid work contracts and official approvals.

Libya has become a major transit point for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty and seeking to reach Europe across the Mediterranean since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi. According to the United Nations, the country hosts more than 900,000 migrants.

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